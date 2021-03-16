Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Woot

Amazon Gift E-Card Giveaway!
Freebie
9h ago
Expires : 03/22/21
Woot! is having a Giveaway Event! The prize will be $75 Amazon Gift e-Card sent via email. Shipping is free with Prime.

How It Works:
  • Post in the thread here saying “Oh Woot! I want to buy ______” (fill in the blank) or whatever you want really.
  • Don't post anything in appropriate
  • One entry per person. Users with multiple entries will be not be chosen.
  • You must enter before Monday, March 3/22, 2021 @ 4pm CT.
  • Winner will be randomly picked
  • Winners will be notified on Monday via Private Message on the forums and an email from CS to the email on your Woot! account
  • You have until that Wednesday at 12 noon CT to respond with your mailing address
  • There will be FIVE (5) winners this week
  • Each winner received $75 Amazon Gift e-Card

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Light Deals
Light Deals (L1)
8h ago
OMG! Super Event 🔥
Likes Reply
