|
Woot! is having a Giveaway Event! The prize will be $75 Amazon Gift e-Card sent via email. Shipping is free with Prime.
How It Works:
- Post in the thread here saying “Oh Woot! I want to buy ______” (fill in the blank) or whatever you want really.
- Don't post anything in appropriate
- One entry per person. Users with multiple entries will be not be chosen.
- You must enter before Monday, March 3/22, 2021 @ 4pm CT.
- Winner will be randomly picked
- Winners will be notified on Monday via Private Message on the forums and an email from CS to the email on your Woot! account
- You have until that Wednesday at 12 noon CT to respond with your mailing address
- There will be FIVE (5) winners this week
- Each winner received $75 Amazon Gift e-Card