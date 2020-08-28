99¢ Amazon Smart Plug (After $24 Credit)
$24.99
(99¢ after rebate)
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 09/15/20
About this Deal
|Get an Amazon Smart Plug for just 99¢?! That's right, simply purchase the plug now for $24.99 and receive a $24 Amazon credit once you connect to Alexa!
Note: $24 credit will auto add to your Amazon account. Must redeem credit by 12/15/21.
Smart Plug Details:
See terms & conditions here.
