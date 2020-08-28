Get an Amazon Smart Plug for just 99¢?! That's right, simply purchase the plug now for $24.99 and receive a $24 Amazon credit once you connect to Alexa!



Note: $24 credit will auto add to your Amazon account. Must redeem credit by 12/15/21.



Smart Plug Details:

Amazon's Choice



Add voice control to any outlet



Set up in less than 5 minutes



Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free



No smart home hub



Received 4+ stars from over 129,560 reviews

See terms & conditions here.