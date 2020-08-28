Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

99¢ Amazon Smart Plug (After $24 Credit)

$24.99
(99¢ after rebate)
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 09/15/20
Amazon Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Get an Amazon Smart Plug for just 99¢?! That's right, simply purchase the plug now for $24.99 and receive a $24 Amazon credit once you connect to Alexa!

Note: $24 credit will auto add to your Amazon account. Must redeem credit by 12/15/21.

Smart Plug Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • Add voice control to any outlet
  • Set up in less than 5 minutes
  • Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free
  • No smart home hub
  • Received 4+ stars from over 129,560 reviews

See terms & conditions here.

Related to this item:

amazon Free Shipping electronics Tech Smart Device Smart Plug Tech Accessories Amazon Smart Plug
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments

Related Deals
Micro Center
Micro Center
Free 32GB Flash Drive & MicroSD Card (In-Store)
Freebie
B&H Photo
B&H Photo
Sensei DOC-CK Deluxe Optics Care and Cleaning Kit
$12.95 $24.95
B&H Photo
B&H Photo
Ikan IBS-970 Battery (Black)
$49.95 $69.95
B&H Photo
B&H Photo
GVM Bi-Color LED Video Light G100W
$209.00 $259.00
Amazon
Amazon
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14" Laptop, 14.0" FHD (1920 X 1080) Display, AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD,
$534.80
B&H Photo
B&H Photo
Amazfit GTS Smartwatch (Blue)
$114.99 $149.99
B&H Photo
B&H Photo
Amazfit GTS Smartwatch (Pink)
$114.99 $149.99
B&H Photo
B&H Photo
Amazfit GTS Smartwatch (Black)
$114.99 $149.99
Best Buy
Best Buy
WD My Passport SSD 1024GB External USB 3.1 Gen 2 Portable Solid State Drive with Hardware Encryption Black WDBKVX0010PSL-WESN
$139.99
Cashback Available
Amazon
Amazon
LED Light Bug Zapper
$11.69 $38.99
eBay
eBay
LG G7 ThinQ 64GB - GSM Unlocked Smartphone Choose Color Excellent Condition
$165
eBay
eBay
VAIO PHONE A VPA0511S ANDROID DUAL SIM METAL SMARTPHONE UNLOCKED NEW JAPAN SONY
$295
eBay
eBay
2020 Latest Apple Brand New IPad Pro 2nd Gen 128GB Wi-Fi 11 in X Space Gray 128
$888.00
eBay
eBay
Apple IPad Mini (5th Generation) Latest Model- 64GB, Wi-Fi, 7.9in - Gold NEW!!!! 190199062818
$399
Amazon
Amazon
Anker Roav Dual Dash Cam Duo (Ships Free)
$89.99 $128.70
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
3-MFi Certified 6FT Super Fast 2.4A Nylon Braided Cable
$8.96 $16.29
Amazon
Amazon
Ring Solar Panel White
$33.55 $49.99
Amazon
Amazon
Anker 24W Dual USB Car Charger
$7.99 $9.49
Amazon
Amazon
USB C Hub Multiport Adapter - 7 in 1 Portable Space Aluminum Dongle with 4K HDMI Output, 3 USB 3.0 Ports, SD/Micro SD Card Reader Compatible for MacBook Pro, XPS More Type C Devices
$21.24 $24.99
TigerDirect
TigerDirect
APC SurgeArrest Essential Surge Protector (F/S)
$6.99 $10.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
BuyDig
BuyDig
Samsung 75" Q70 QLED Smart 4K UHD TV (F/S)
$1,249.0 $1,469.9
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING