Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug for $0.99 (Restrictions Apply)
$0.99 $24.99
17h ago
Expires : 03/31/21
About this Deal

For a limited time, get one Amazon Smart Plug for just $0.99 with code PLUG at checkout.

Instructions:
  1. Go to the Amazon Smart Plug product detail page Here.
  2. Add one Amazon Smart Plug to your cart.
  3. Enter the code PLUG at checkout to receive one Amazon Smart Plug for $0.99, if eligible.


Terms & Conditions:
  • To be eligible for this offer you must have a valid code and received the offer directly from Amazon on your social media account or on Amazon.com. Shared codes are not valid for this offer and will not work when entered at checkout.
  • Offer expires at 10:00a.m. (PT) March 31, 2021.
  • This is a limited time offer.
    Use code PLUG at checkout to redeem your offer for $0.99 for one Amazon Smart Plug.
  • Offer good while supplies last.
  • Offer only applies to products sold by Amazon.com or Amazon Digital Services LLC (look for "sold by Amazon.com" or "sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC" on the product detail page). Products sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities will not qualify for this offer, even if "fulfilled by Amazon.com" or "Prime Eligible".
  • Offer does not apply to digital content.
  • Shipping charges and taxes may apply to the full value of discounted and free promotional items.
  • Items must be purchased in a single order and shipped at the same speed to a single address.
  • Offer limited to one per customer and account.
  • Offer only valid for invited Amazon customers who have received this offer directly from Amazon through email or online display advertisements.
  • Offer may not be combined with other offers.
  • Taxes, shipping and handling, and gift wrap charges do not apply when determining minimum purchase amount.
  • Offer only valid for invited Amazon customers who have received this offer directly from Amazon through email or online display advertisements.
  • Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time.
  • Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold.
  • Offer discount will be allocated proportionally among all promotional items in your order.
  • If any of the products or content related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to applicable refund policies.
  • If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.
  • Unless an Amazon Gift Card is the stated benefit of the promotion, promotional codes (including those placed directly in accounts) may not be redeemed for Amazon Gift Cards.

    Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
