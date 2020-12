Right now, Amazon has these Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds for just $99.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture



In-Ear Studio Performance



8-Hour Playtime



HearID Custom Sound intelligently analyses your unique hearing profile and creates a tailor-made sound setup just for your ears



Quad-Microphone Calls: With 4 microphones and cVc 8.0 noise reduction, your voice is isolated and transmitted in high-clarity for a seamless hands-free experience



Received 4+ stars out of 4,285+ reviews!