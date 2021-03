App Exclusive! Woot is offering this Aduro U-Light Desktop Lamp & Charging Stand (3 Colors) for only $13.99 through their app with free shipping for Prime members.



Note: this item can only be purchased through the mobile app [iOS or Android].



Product Details:

A wireless charging pad (10W) for your compatible mobile devices



Touch control with three brightness levels



Flexible gooseneck directs light where you need it



Convenient organizer keeps all of your pens, pencils, and other office accessories handy



Its the perfect addition to your new home office

