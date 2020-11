Tiger Direct has this Apple 10.2" iPad (7th Gen) Tablet for only $399.00 with free shipping!



Product Details:

A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture; delivers powerful computing performance



10.2-inch 2160x1620 Retina display; offers enticing visual performance



128GB storage capacity; allows you store files, apps and multimedia content



Touch ID; lets you unlock your iPad instantly and secure private data in apps.



WiFi+4G LTE; gives access to seamless wireless connection for browsing, chatting and much more



1.2MP FaceTime HD camera and 8MP back camera; allows you to snap amazing photos, shoot epic videos, scan documents, make FaceTime calls, and experience AR