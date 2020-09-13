This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Staples
Apple AirPods 2 w/ Charging Case (Ships Free)
FREE SHIPPING
$129.00
$159.00
20 days ago
Expires : 10/17/20
1 Likes 4 Comments
28See Deal
About this Deal
|
Staples is offering these Apple AirPods 2 w/ Charging Case for only $129.00 with free next-day delivery! Limit 2
Quick access to Siri by saying Hey Siri
Double-tap to play or skip forward
New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
🏷 Deal TagsFree Shipping electronics Apple headphones music Staples airpods Tech Accessories
What's the matter?