Staples Coupons

Staples

Apple AirPods 2 w/ Charging Case (Ships Free)
$129.00 $159.00
20 days ago
Expires : 10/17/20
About this Deal

Staples is offering these Apple AirPods 2 w/ Charging Case for only $129.00 with free next-day delivery! Limit 2
Quick access to Siri by saying Hey Siri
Double-tap to play or skip forward
New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Free Shipping electronics Apple headphones music Staples airpods Tech Accessories
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
20 days ago
Exp. 10/17
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Sep 13, 2020
exp. 9/19 ad update
neondragon199
neondragon199 (L2)
Aug 25, 2020
Price updated. Current price $129.00
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jul 25, 2020
Admin, can you connect the link, please. Thank you https://www.staples.com/apple-airpods-mv7n2am-a-in-the-ear-bluetooth-earbuds-white/product_24395231
