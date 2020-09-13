Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!
Apple AirPods Pro w/ Wireless Charging Case
FREE SHIPPING
$199.00 $249.00
15 days ago
Expires : 10/17/20
About this Deal

Staples is offering Apple AirPods Pro w/ Wireless Charging Case for only $199.00 with free shipping.

Details:
  • Bluetooth earbuds are great for wireless listening and taking calls
  • Connect via Bluetooth 5.0 with your device
  • White earbuds with three sizes of flexible silicone tips to choose from
  • Features two microphones, an outward-facing microphone, and an inward-facing microphone to create superior noise cancellation
  • Quick charging in the case, can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-certified charger or with the lightning connector
  • Received 4+ stars from over 225 reviews!

What's the matter?

💬 8  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
22 days ago
Price Valid From 10/11, Next Week Ad Page No. 3
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Sep 13, 2020
Price drop now $199 and sale is now available. Updated
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Sep 10, 2020
starts 9/13- 9/19
Likes Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Sep 10, 2020
Thank you :)
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Sep 10, 2020
You're welcome
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Aug 23, 2020
Now $220
Likes Reply
BurnsE
BurnsE (L2)
Aug 23, 2020
you beat me haha, good job
Likes Reply
EmmaWu
EmmaWu (L1)
Jul 27, 2020
really?
Likes Reply
