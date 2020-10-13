Happening today at 10am PDT, Apple is hosting a special online event and it's suspected that a new iPhone will be revealed. Back in September, the company introduced the new Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air and 8th-generation iPad, but had said there would be a delay in announced a new iPhone.



It's rumored that today's event may introduce high speed 5G iPhones. the iPhone 12 Pro Models are expected to feature 3D lidar sensor and three new cameras.



