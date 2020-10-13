Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Apple Event At 10AM PDT!
1h ago
Expires : Today
Happening today at 10am PDT, Apple is hosting a special online event and it's suspected that a new iPhone will be revealed. Back in September, the company introduced the new Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air and 8th-generation iPad, but had said there would be a delay in announced a new iPhone.

It's rumored that today's event may introduce high speed 5G iPhones. the iPhone 12 Pro Models are expected to feature 3D lidar sensor and three new cameras.

What do you think of Apple's special event? Let us know in the comments below!

pgarcia2484
1 day ago
Starts 10/13 10a.m. PDT
