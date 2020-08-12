Apple just unveiled their new AirPods Max, which you can pre-order now for $549!



Apple's new AirPods Max feature amazing high-fidelity audio, Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive EQ, and spatial audio. They also come in five colors, including space grey, sky blue, silver, pink, and green.



Senior vice president Greg Joswiak released the following statement about the Apple's new headphones: "AirPods are the most popular headphones in the world, beloved for their effortless setup, incredible sound quality, and iconic design. With AirPods Max, we are bringing that magical AirPods experience to a stunning over-ear design with high-fidelity audio."



Note: available nationwide starting on December 15.