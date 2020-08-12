Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Apple

Apple's Brand New AirPods Max
News
3h ago
15  Likes 0  Comments
5
See Deal

About this Deal

Apple just unveiled their new AirPods Max, which you can pre-order now for $549!

Apple's new AirPods Max feature amazing high-fidelity audio, Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive EQ, and spatial audio. They also come in five colors, including space grey, sky blue, silver, pink, and green.

Senior vice president Greg Joswiak released the following statement about the Apple's new headphones: "AirPods are the most popular headphones in the world, beloved for their effortless setup, incredible sound quality, and iconic design. With AirPods Max, we are bringing that magical AirPods experience to a stunning over-ear design with high-fidelity audio."

Learn more about the new AirPods Max here.

Pre-order the new AirPods Max here.

Note: available nationwide starting on December 15.

🏷 Deal Tags

electronics Apple headphones gifts entertainment music Tech Accessories airpods max
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Apple See All arrow
ROUND UP
Apple
Apple
App Store Hottest New Free Apps
ROUNDUP
Apple
Apple
IPhone 11 Display Module Replacement Program for Touch Issues - Apple Support
NEWS
Apple
Apple
Free Pocket Yoga Teacher for IPhone and IPad
Freebie
Apple
Apple
IPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB Pacific Blue
$45.79
Apple
Apple
Apple Introduces AirPods Max
NEWS
Apple
Apple
AirPods Max Over-ear noise-canceling headphone
$549.00
FREE SHIPPING
Apple
Apple
Apple Watch SE
$279
Apple
Apple
13-inch MacBook Air - Gold
$899.00
Apple
Apple
Refurbished IPhone X 64GB - Space Gray (Unlocked)
$549.00 $899.00
Apple
Apple
Apple Gold Stainless Steel Case with Leather Link
$749
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Costco
Costco
6-Days Of Daily Holiday Deals
SALE
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Sengled A19 Smart Light Bulb
99¢ $9.99
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon Smart Plug w/ Alexa (Select Users)
99¢ $24.99
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Up to 75% Off Holiday Deals
SALE
HOT
Best Buy
Best Buy
4-Day Apple Sales Event
SALE
Cashback Available
HOT
Best Buy
Best Buy
Up to 50% Off Clearance & Open Box
SALE
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Up to 80% Off Holiday Outlet Overstock Deals
SALE
HOT
Best Buy
Best Buy
Great Holiday Deals Happening Now!
SALE
Cashback Available
HOT
Costco
Costco
Up to $1,000 Off December Member Savings
SALE
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
Philips Norelco Multigroom 3000 Multipurpose Trimmer
$13.49 $29.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Best Buy
Best Buy
Apple HomePod (2 Colors) + Free 4-Months Apple Music
$249.99 $299.99
Cashback Available
B&H Photo
B&H Photo
Up to 25% Off Apple Shopping Event + F/S
SALE
Walmart
Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro + F/S
$199.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
All-New Echo Dot 4th Gen Smart Speaker w/Alexa
$29.99 $49.99
FREE SHIPPING
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best Headphone Deals for Cyber Monday 2020
ROUNDUP
Best Buy
Best Buy
33% OFF | Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker + Free Smart Bulb
$39.99 $59.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
9Aboy Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for IOS/Android (White)
$9.00 $42.00
Amazon
Amazon
90-day Free Trial Of Amazon Music HD W/Coke Purchase
Free W/P
FREE SHIPPING
eBay
eBay
3-Piece Logitech Z623 2.1 Speaker System
$99.99 $119.99
FREE SHIPPING
Apple
Apple
Apple's Brand New AirPods Max
NEWS
arrow
arrow