B&H Photo

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (64GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Space Gray, Previous Gen)
FREE SHIPPING
$799.00 $1,149.0
20 days ago
0  Likes 3  Comments
14
About this Deal

B&H Photo Video is offering Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (64GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Space Gray, Previous Gen) for only $699.00 with free shipping.

Details:
Verizon Unlocked
3rd Generation (Late 2018)
12.9" Multi-Touch Liquid Retina Display
2732 x 2048 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)
Received 4+ stars from over 130 reviews!

💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Aug 19, 2020
Great price drop 👍
Reply
BurnsE
BurnsE (L2)
Aug 19, 2020
update, Today only for $699.00
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Aug 19, 2020
Save $100 W/ Student Discount
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/find/eduAdvantage.jsp
Reply
