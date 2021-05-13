iPhone 12 Mini + $300 Prepaid MasterCard
About this Deal
Yahoo Mobile is offering an iPhone 12 Mini 64GB for only $480.00! Plus, receive a $300 Prepaid MasterCard when you switch and sign up for 3-months of Unlimited 5G Service. Shipping is free.
Other Available iPhone Capacities: (prices for phone only)
Offer Details:
