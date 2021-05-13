Yahoo Mobile is offering an iPhone 12 Mini 64GB for only $480.00! Plus, receive a $300 Prepaid MasterCard when you switch and sign up for 3-months of Unlimited 5G Service. Shipping is free.



Other Available iPhone Capacities: (prices for phone only)

64GB for $480 (Reg $744)



(Reg $744) 128GB for $504 (Reg $792)



(Reg $792) 256GB for $624 (Reg $888)

Offer Details:

Port-in an existing number to Yahoo! mobile from one of the eligible carriers along with your purchase



Activate your ported number and pay for 3 consecutive months of service at $39.99/month



Upon fulfilling 3-month payments, you'll receive a $300 Virtual Prepaid MasterCard Account by email



You may then continue service with Yahoo! Mobile or cancel at any time (No contract or credit check required)