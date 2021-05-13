Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
iPhone 12 Mini + $300 Prepaid MasterCard
FREE SHIPPING
$480.00 $744.00
12h ago
13  Likes 1  Comments
5
Yahoo Mobile is offering an iPhone 12 Mini 64GB for only $480.00! Plus, receive a $300 Prepaid MasterCard when you switch and sign up for 3-months of Unlimited 5G Service. Shipping is free.

Other Available iPhone Capacities: (prices for phone only)
  • 64GB for $480 (Reg $744)
  • 128GB for $504 (Reg $792)
  • 256GB for $624 (Reg $888)

Offer Details:
  • Port-in an existing number to Yahoo! mobile from one of the eligible carriers along with your purchase
  • Activate your ported number and pay for 3 consecutive months of service at $39.99/month
  • Upon fulfilling 3-month payments, you'll receive a $300 Virtual Prepaid MasterCard Account by email
  • You may then continue service with Yahoo! Mobile or cancel at any time (No contract or credit check required)

Free Shipping electronics iPhone Apple smartphone Cell Phone Yahoo Mobile iPhone 12 mini
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
4h ago
👍
