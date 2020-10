Cricket Wireless is offering an Apple iPhone 8 128GB for only $49.99 when you switch to Cricket and bring your number.



Not bring your number? Get this phone for $199.99!



Note: additional fees may apply.



Details:

4.7-inch Retina HD display with True Tone



All-glass and aluminum design, water and dust resistant



12MP camera with OIS and 4K video up to 60 fps



7MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash for stunning selfies



Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay



A11 Bionic, the most powerful and smartest chip in a smartphone



Wireless charging--works with Qi chargers