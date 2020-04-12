Costco is offering Apple MacBook Air 13" I5, 8GB, 512GB SSD for just $899.99 (after $350 discount) + Apple AirPids for $129.99. And if you buy them together you will receive an additional $30 off! All together, the final price will be $999.98 + Free Shipping.



Note: Items must be purchase on the same order to qualify. Offer valid through 12/7.



MacBook Air Features:

10th Gen Quad-core Intel® Core™ i5 Processor 1.1GHz

13.3" 2560 x 1600 LED-Backlit Display

802.11 Wireless-AC + Bluetooth 5.0

Integrated 720p HD FaceTime Camera



AirPods Wireless Headphones Features:

2nd Generation Airpods Charge Quickly in the Case

Automatically on, Automatically Connected

Double-tap to Play or Skip Forward

Quick Access to Siri by Saying "Hey Siri"

Easy Setup and Seamless Switching Between all your Devices