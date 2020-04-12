Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Costco

Apple MacBook Air 13" I5, 8GB, 512GB SSD + AirPods
$999.98 $1379.98
1 day ago
Expires : 12/07/20
Costco is offering Apple MacBook Air 13" I5, 8GB, 512GB SSD for just $899.99 (after $350 discount) + Apple AirPids for $129.99. And if you buy them together you will receive an additional $30 off! All together, the final price will be $999.98 + Free Shipping.

Note: Items must be purchase on the same order to qualify. Offer valid through 12/7.

MacBook Air Features:
  • 10th Gen Quad-core Intel® Core™ i5 Processor 1.1GHz
  • 13.3" 2560 x 1600 LED-Backlit Display
  • 802.11 Wireless-AC + Bluetooth 5.0
  • Integrated 720p HD FaceTime Camera

    AirPods Wireless Headphones Features:
  • 2nd Generation Airpods Charge Quickly in the Case
  • Automatically on, Automatically Connected
  • Double-tap to Play or Skip Forward
  • Quick Access to Siri by Saying "Hey Siri"
  • Easy Setup and Seamless Switching Between all your Devices

    stewartcherek
    stewartcherek (L3)
    38m ago
    YesBoss
    YesBoss (L5)
    1 day ago
