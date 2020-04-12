Costco
Apple MacBook Air 13" I5, 8GB, 512GB SSD + AirPods
Costco is offering Apple MacBook Air 13" I5, 8GB, 512GB SSD for just $899.99 (after $350 discount) + Apple AirPids for $129.99. And if you buy them together you will receive an additional $30 off! All together, the final price will be $999.98 + Free Shipping.
Note: Items must be purchase on the same order to qualify. Offer valid through 12/7.
MacBook Air Features:
AirPods Wireless Headphones Features:
