Woot is offering this Apple Macbook 12" Retina Display 512GB (Mid 2017) for only $779.99 with free shipping for Amazon Prime members.



Details:

12" LED-Backlit IPS Retina Display



512GB PCI-E based flash memory storage



8GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory



Intel HD Graphics 615 processor



Built-in FaceTime camera for video chatting



Built-in stereo speakers along with omnidirectional microphone