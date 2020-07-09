In 2016 Apple introduced the coding program 'Everyone Can Code' to help students from kindergarten to college learns the basics of coding. Then in 2019, the company launched another coding program called 'Develop in Swift.' To date, more than 9,000 educational institutions across the globe are implementing these curricula to teach their students.



Apple recently announced enhancements to both programs so that educators can more easily teach students, including a new professional learning course in 'Develop in Swift,' which will be available for free to educators.



Plus, since much learning is happening remotely due to the current pandemic, Apple is adding resources that will help parents and teachers teach the programs.



