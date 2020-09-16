Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Apple Watch Nike Series 6 GPS (Pre-Order)

$399.00
+ Free Shipping
About this Deal

Pre-order the new Apple Watch Nike Series 6 GPS (2 Colors) for only $399.00 over at Best Buy with free shipping!

Note: expected to ship by 9/28.

Interested in the new Apple Watch SE? See where to pre-order it here.

Details:
  • GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist
  • Nike Sport Band and Nike Sport Loop in new colors
  • 5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip
  • S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5
  • Sync your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks

See Apple's latest lineup of Apple Watches and iPads in this blog article.

Comments

