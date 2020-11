Sam's Club is offering the new Apple Watch Series 6 40MM GPS (5 Colors) for only $329.98 with free shipping for Plus members.



Details:

GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist



Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app1



Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app2



The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down



S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5



Compare to $399.00 at Best Buy.