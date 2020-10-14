Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Best Buy Announces Early Black Friday Sale
HOT
News
4h ago
Expires : 10/14/20
This year, Best Buy is kicking off Black Friday early! On October 13 and October 14, the retailer will make several deals from its not-yet-released Black Friday ad available to shoppers.

The event will coincide with Amazon's Prime Day sale giving them some competition. Best Buy will be offering savings on many hot items and is offering a Black Friday guarantee. If the price on an item goes lower before Black Friday, My Best Buy members will automatically be reimbursed the difference.

Notable Offers:
  • 70-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV for just $529.99 (reg. $749.99)
  • Laptops starting at $119.99
  • JBL Free True Wireless headphones for $69.99 (reg. $149.99)

For customer safety, curbside and store pickup will be available. For anyone shopping in store, required safety measures will be taken such as wearing face masks and social distancing.

Read more here.

What do you think of Best Buy's early Black Friday event? Let us know in the comments below!

News Black Friday Best Buy retail retail news
