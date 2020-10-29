|
Best Buy is hosting their highly-anticipated Black Friday AD Deals 2020 event from now until 11/1! Here's a look at some of the hottest deals.
Notable Black Friday AD Hottest Deals:
TV Savings:
Insignia™ - 32” Class LED HD Smart Fire TV Edition TV for $99.99 (Reg. $169.99)
Samsung - 70" Class 6 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $529.99 (Reg. $749.99)
TCL - 50" Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $229.99 (Reg. $349.99)
LG - 65" Class UN7000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $499.99 (Reg. $549.99)
Samsung - 55" Class Q60T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $597.99 (Reg. $699.99)
Small Appliance Savings:
Bella Pro Series - 4.2-qt. Analog Air Fryer - Black Matte for $29.99 (Reg. $59.99)
Insignia™ - 6qt Multi-Function Pressure Cooker - Stainless Steel for $29.99 (Reg. $59.99)
Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker Stainless Steel for $24.99 (Reg. $49.99)
iRobot - Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum - Gray for $299.99 (Reg. $499.99)
KitchenAid - Pro 5 Plus Series Bowl-lift Stand Mixer - Ink Blue for $199.99 (Reg. $499.99)
Smart Home Savings:
Amazon - Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart Speaker with Alexa - Charcoal for $18.99 (Reg. $39.99)
Lenovo - Smart Clock with Google Assistant - Gray for $34.99 (Reg. $79.99)
Arlo - Pro 3 2-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wire-Free 2K HDR Security Camera for $299.99 (Reg. $499.99)
Philips - Hue Lightstrip Plus 2m base kit + 1m extension bundle (non-Bluetooth) for $59.99 (Reg. $104.99)
WiZ - A19 60W Color bulbs (2-Pack) for $19.99 (Reg. $27.99)
TP-Link - Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini - White for $12.99 (Reg. $17.99)
Smartwatches, Health & Fitness Savings:
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) from $179.00
Garmin - Instinct Smartwatch Fiber-Reinforced Polymer for $169.99 (Reg. $249.99)
Save $70 on Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2.
Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) 40mm Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band - Gold for $379.99 (Reg. $399.99)
Withings - Body+ Body Composition Smart Wi-Fi Scale - Black for $69.99 (Reg. $99.99)
PC Gaming Savings:
ASUS - TUF Gaming 15.6" Laptop - Intel Core i5 - 8GB - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti - 256GB SSD - Black for $599.99 (Reg. $799.99)
Save up to 50% on select hard drives and SSDs.
CORSAIR - Hydro Series H100i RGB Platinum 240mm Radiator CPU Liquid Cooling System for $99.99 (Reg. $159.99)
CORSAIR - HARPOON RGB Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse - Black for $39.99 (Reg. $49.99)
Logitech - G432 Wired 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset for PC - Black/Blue for $39.99 (Reg. $49.99)