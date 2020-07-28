Best Buy will close on Thanksgiving Day, along with Walmart, Target and Dick’s Sporting Goods.



The company, known for its extensive assortment of TVs, tech and home appliances, has joined a growing list of retailers that will not be open this Thanksgiving Day. Target and Dick’s Sporting Goods said Monday that they will close for turkey day. Walmart announced the same plans last week.



The closures on Thanksgiving are yet another way retailers are adjusting operations as the coronavirus pandemic changes customers’ shopping habits and heightens safety concerns. Retailers, including Walmart, Target and Best Buy, have taken precautions from setting up hand sanitizer stations to requiring customers to wear face masks. Now, sales that typically draw big crowds and jump-start holiday shopping could present safety risks as stores try to encourage social distancing.



Along with closing on Thanksgiving Day, Best Buy said it will start holiday deals earlier than in previous years and enhance how it fulfills online orders — but did not share specifics. The company did not say its plans for Black Friday this year.



