T-Mobile is offering a Samsung Galaxy S21 5G for free when you buy 2 or trade in an eligible device.



Note: offer available via 24 monthly bill credits.



Available Options:

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G



Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G

Eligible Trade In Devices:

Apple: iPhone 11 series, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS series



Samsung: Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Note20 series,

Galaxy Note10 series, Galaxy S9 series, Galaxy Note9 series



Google: Pixel 4a series, Pixel 4 series



OnePlus: 8 5G, 8T+, 7T Pro



LG: V60, Velvet, Wing