Apple just introduced their all-new Apple Watch SE which you can pre-order now for $279.00!



Note: this item is available on Friday (9/18), but you can still pre-order now.



Product Features:

Track all your daily activity.



Cellular lets you get calls and messages, stream music, and use Siri without your phone



Heart health notifications, Emergency SOS, and fall detection



Use your iPhone to pair watches for family members who don’t have their own iPhone