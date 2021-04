Costco is offering the iPhone 12 64GB (5 Options) starting from only $599.99 via T-Mobile in-store only. Plus, new lines get a $150 Costco Shop Card for free!



Available iPhone 12 Options:

iPhone 12 mini 64GB for $599.99



iPhone 12 64GB for $699.99



iPhone 12 128GB for $799.99



iPhone 12 Pro 128GB for $849.99



iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB for $949.99

More Notable Cell Phone Offers:

Up to $350 Off Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW



