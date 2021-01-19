Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Dynalink Android TV Box
$29.49 $49.95
2h ago
Expires : 03/08/21
2  Likes 1  Comments
0
Walmart has this Dynalink Android TV Box, Android 10 Support Full HD Netflix 4K Youtube for just $29.49 which was originally $49.95. Free shipping is available when you purchase over $35!

Dynalink Android TV Box Features:
Runs Android TV 10
Quad-core 1.8 GHz CPU, 2GB RAM, 8GB ROM
Google play store access (access to tons of content such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Youtube, etc)
4K/HDR support
HDMI CEC support
Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2
Voice control with google assistant

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
40m ago
👍 👍 👍 Nice find!
