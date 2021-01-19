Walmart has this Dynalink Android TV Box, Android 10 Support Full HD Netflix 4K Youtube for just $29.49 which was originally $49.95. Free shipping is available when you purchase over $35!



Dynalink Android TV Box Features:

Runs Android TV 10

Quad-core 1.8 GHz CPU, 2GB RAM, 8GB ROM

Google play store access (access to tons of content such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Youtube, etc)

4K/HDR support

HDMI CEC support

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2

Voice control with google assistant