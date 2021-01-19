Walmart
$29.49
$49.95
2h ago
Expires : 03/08/21
2 Likes 1 Comments
0See Deal
About this Deal
|
Walmart has this Dynalink Android TV Box, Android 10 Support Full HD Netflix 4K Youtube for just $29.49 which was originally $49.95. Free shipping is available when you purchase over $35!
Dynalink Android TV Box Features:
Runs Android TV 10
Quad-core 1.8 GHz CPU, 2GB RAM, 8GB ROM
Google play store access (access to tons of content such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Youtube, etc)
4K/HDR support
HDMI CEC support
Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2
Voice control with google assistant
What's the matter?