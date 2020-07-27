Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + 2 Months of Music Unlimited
$16.97 $65.97
Jul 26, 2020
Expires : 08/07/20
About this Deal

Right now, Amazon is offering the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and 2 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $16.97 (new subscribers). Shipping is free.

Note: Offer is available for eligible customers only. Amazon Music Unlimited will auto-renew at the monthly price of $7.99 until cancelled. For eligible customers that do not have Amazon Prime, this deal is $20.97 (will auto-renew at $9.99/month).

Product Details:
  • Get unlimited access to 60 million songs. Always ad-free.
  • Compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces
  • Improved speaker quality
  • Voice control music
  • Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news and more.
  • Voice control smart home
  • Connect with others
  • Received 4+ stars from over 376,770 reviews!

💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 27, 2020
admin is this a valid update by MM showing?
Likes Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Jul 27, 2020
removed, the update was invalid
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 27, 2020
Thank you :)
Likes Reply
