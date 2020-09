Costco is offering 4-Pack Feit Electric Color Changing Wi-Fi Smart Bulb for only $24.99 with free shipping!



Details:

Works With Alexa and Google Assistant



Dim, Group, and Create Schedules



RGB Color Changing and Tunable White Settings



65W Replacement, 650 Lumens, Uses 8W



Connect via Wi-Fi No Hub Required



Received 4+ stars from over 50 reviews!