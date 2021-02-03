Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker
FREE SHIPPING
$49.99 $119.99
9h ago
Verizon is Offering this Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker For $49.
Follow Instructions To Get This Offer
  • Log in to the My Verizon App (iOS or Android)
  • From the My Verizon App, tap on the Verizon Up icon on the lower right
  • Find the section of "Bonus Rewards"
  • Click "Claim This" for $70 Off JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker Offer
  • Scroll Down page to find "Unique Promo Code"
  • Copy code then Click "Shop Now" where you'll be directed to page to order
  • Select Color "Blue or Black"
  • Select "checkout"
  • Proceed to checkout, Click Payment then apply Unique Promo Code to get discount
  • Total will be $49.99 with free shipping

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
4h ago
👍 👍 👍 👍 👍
Likes Reply
From Related DealTags
