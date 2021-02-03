|
Verizon is Offering this Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker For $49.
Follow Instructions To Get This Offer
- Log in to the My Verizon App (iOS or Android)
- From the My Verizon App, tap on the Verizon Up icon on the lower right
- Find the section of "Bonus Rewards"
- Click "Claim This" for $70 Off JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker Offer
- Scroll Down page to find "Unique Promo Code"
- Copy code then Click "Shop Now" where you'll be directed to page to order
- Select Color "Blue or Black"
- Select "checkout"
- Proceed to checkout, Click Payment then apply Unique Promo Code to get discount
- Total will be $49.99 with free shipping