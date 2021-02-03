Verizon is Offering this Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker For $49.

Follow Instructions To Get This Offer

Log in to the My Verizon App (iOS or Android)



From the My Verizon App, tap on the Verizon Up icon on the lower right



Find the section of "Bonus Rewards"



Click "Claim This" for $70 Off JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker Offer



Scroll Down page to find "Unique Promo Code"



Copy code then Click "Shop Now" where you'll be directed to page to order



Select Color "Blue or Black"



Select "checkout"



Proceed to checkout, Click Payment then apply Unique Promo Code to get discount



Total will be $49.99 with free shipping