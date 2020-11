Apple says some AirPods Pro may experience sound problems. Are you one of unlucky owners? Don't get upset - if your AirPods Pro were manufactured before October 2020 you have a great chance to get a new pair for free!



Common Behaviors in the Affected Units:

Crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise or while talking on the phone



Active Noise Cancellation not working as expected, such as a loss of bass sound, or an increase in background sounds, such as street or airplane noise

Read more here.