SIRIUS|XM Radio

Amazon Echo Dot + 3-Month Sirius XM Streaming
$1.00
Jul 08, 2020
About this Deal

For a limited time, SiriusXM is offering new subscribers an Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) plus a 3-month trial of Sirius XM Essential or Premier Streaming for only $1.00!

Note: within 24 hours of signing up, you will receive a single-use coupon code for a free Echo Dot from Amazon. Limited to one Echo Dot per person.

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
V
V (L1)
Jul 13, 2020
SiriusXM Essential Streaming (300+ Channels)
3 Month offer at $1.00 + fees and taxes
Reg. $8.00/mo
Free Amazon Echo Dot included.

So I get Echo dot for free ? Can I cancel my subscription anytime?
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 13, 2020
Yes, you can cancel subscription at anytime :)
yshwang23
yshwang23 (L2)
Jul 09, 2020
Possible to share more information on Echo Dot offer? I don't see any on its landing page.
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jul 09, 2020
Landing page updated :) all the info is there
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 09, 2020
Thanks admin👍
