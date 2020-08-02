Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Apple iPhone 7 32GB
Aug 01, 2020
Cricket Wireless is offering an Apple iPhone 7 32GB for free when you bring your number and activate a new plan ($60 minimum).

Need a new number? Get the same phone for $199.99 instead.

Details:
  • 4.7-inch (diagonal) Retina HD display
  • New 12MP cameras and optical image stabilization
  • Splash, water, and dust resistant
  • A10 Fusion chip with integrated M10 motion coprocessor
  • 7MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash
  • Received 4+ stars from over 380 reviews

Compare to $189.00 on Amazon.

Michael winslow
Michael winslow (L0)
Aug 02, 2020
grate deal....
