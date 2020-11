T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 12 (5 Colors) for free when you activate a new line and trade-in an eligible device!



Offer Details:

Activate a new line for each phone on an eligible plan



Purchase a new iPhone 12 on a monthly payment plan and pay applicable sales tax for both devices on pre-credit price



Trade in a qualifying iPhone:

Up to $830 Off: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

Up to $530 Off: iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE 2nd gen

Up to $380 Off: iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE

Up to $230 Off: iPhone 5s, iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, iPhone 4s, iPhone 4, iPhone 3 GS, iPhone 3G, iPhone 1st gen

Receive up to $830 via 30 monthly bill credits

Also score an iPhone 12 Mini for free with trade-in as well!