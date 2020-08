Microsoft is offering a free $50 gift card for select ownwers of Harman Kardon Invoke.



Note: Sign in with the Microsoft account you used to set up your Invoke to claim the gift card. Limit one gift card per Invoke device.



Offer Eligibility:

The Microsoft gift card offer is for the owner of the last U.S. Microsoft account that was used to set up an Invoke speaker that sent a voice request to the Cortana service since July 31, 2019, and prior to our announcement.

The MAC address must match an eligible active Invoke. One gift card per Invoke.

This offer does not apply for Invoke speakers that were part of a developer or employee program in which the Invoke was provided free of charge, and is not available outside the U.S.

The owner of an eligible Invoke device must claim the gift card by July 30, 2021.