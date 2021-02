For a limited time, Google Fi is offering Motorola Phones (5 Options) for free with Fi Bill Credit when you join and add a line! Shipping is free.



Offer Details:

Activate the qualifying phone on a new full service plan within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email and remain active on Google Fi with your qualifying phone for 30 consecutive days



You must activate on the same Fi account used to purchase the phone or be a new member of the purchaser’s group plan



You must also bring/transfer your number to the qualifying Fi account within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email



You will receive an email notification after all terms and conditions have been satisfied, and the credit will be applied to your subsequent bills

Other Notable Offers:

50% Off First 3 months w/ Unlimited Plan