T-Mobile is offering their Samsung Galaxy 128GB A71 5G Smartphone for free (Up to $600 Off) w/ Eligible Device Trade-In (via 24-Months Bill Credits).



Eligible Trade-In Devices:

Get $600 off:

Apple: iPhone 11, X, XR, XS Series, 8 Series

Samsung: Galaxy S10 Series, Note10 Series, S9 Series, Note9, S8 Series, Note8

Google: Pixel 4, Pixel 4XL

OnePlus: 7T Pro McLaren, 7T, 8, 8 Pro

LG: V60 ThinQ



Get $300 off:

Apple: iPhone 7 series

Samsung: Galaxy S7 Series, A20, J7 Star

Google: Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL

OnePlus: 7, 7 Pro, 6, 6T

LG: G8 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ, V50 ThinQ, V40 ThinQ, Stylo 5, Stylo 4