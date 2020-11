Lowe's has this Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) + Smart Plug Bundle for just $39.99 with free shipping for MyLowe's members [free to join].



Product Details:

This smart plug turns your lamp, coffee maker, or any device into a smart device



Control your compatible devices with your voice or on your phone from anywhere



On Nest mini start with “hey Google” to get answers and control your smart home



Seamless setup process allows you to set up compatible devices from start to finish in the Google home app



Turn any holiday plug in decor or Christmas tree into a smart home device with this bundle



Received 4+ stars out of 530+ reviews