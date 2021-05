B&H Photo has this Unlocked Google Pixel 3 64GB Smartphone for just $169.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

GSM+CDMA / 4G LTE Compatible



Verizon Variant



Rear 12.2MP Dual-Pixel Camera



Optical + Electronic Image Stabilization



Dual 8MP Front-Facing Cameras



Wide-Angle Lens for Group Selfies



2.5/1.6 GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU



64GB Storage Capacity + 4GB of RAM



5.5" 2160 x 1080 FHD+ OLED Display



Android 9.0 Pie



Received 4+ stars out of 30+ reviews

