Apple just held an event where they announced all of the following!



New iPad Pro:

Meet the most powerful and advanced iPad Pro ever made. Featuring the Apple-designed M1 chip, the new 11" and 12.9" iPad Pro includes a Liquid Retina XDR display. Cellular models are available with 5G connectivity, which delivers pro-level throughput for high-speed accessories. Starting April 30, you can buy the new 11" iPad Pro from $799 for Wi-Fi models and $999 for Wi-Fi + Cellular, and the 12.9" iPad Pro from $1,099 for Wi-Fi and $1,299 for Wi-Fi + Cellular.



All-New iMac:

The newly unveiled iMac features a remarkably thin and compact design, and is enabled by the M1 chip. Available in an array of vibrant colors, the new 24" 4.5K Retina display with 11.3 million pixels will deliver a brilliant viewing experience. The new iMac also includes a 1080p FaceTime HD camera along with studio-quality mics and a six-speaker sound system. Starting April 30, you can buy the new iMac with 7-core GPU from $1,299, and the new iMac 8-core GPU from $1,499. Read more here.



Apple AirTag:

The long awaited AirTag was finally unveiled, which is Tile-like bluetooth locator aimed to help you find lost keys, laptops, wallets, and even your car. Starting April 30, you will be able to buy a single AirTag for $29, or a 4-pack for $99. Read more here.



Next generation of Apple TV 4K:

Apple also unveiled a new Apple TV device that is capable of streaming video in 4K high definition. The device also includes a new Siri remote, made from 100% recycled aluminum, that features a new pad at the top that allows users to click or swipe for easier navigation. This new remote is capable of replacing your standard TV remote as it includes a dedicated power button turn your TV on and off. Starting April 30, the new Apple TV 4K will cost $179 for the 32GB and $199 for the 64GB. Read more here.