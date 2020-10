Walmart has the Hyper E-Ride Electric Bike for only $398 with free shipping!



Also available in black for the same price!



Product Details:

Frame: 700C aluminum



Brakes: front/rear V-brake



Forks: suspension



Shifting: Shimano grip shifter and Shimano rear derailleur



Battery: integrated flush-mount 36V



Charging time: 4 hours



Run time: 1 hour/20 miles



Rider Height: 5'4" - 6'2"