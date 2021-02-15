Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Apple

Free repairs for charging issue of Apple Watch
News
2 days ago
11  Likes 1  Comments
Apple has released a new watchOS update today that aims to avoid an issue that causes the Watch Series 5 and SE to stop charging. But if you’re unfortunate enough to already be experiencing this problem, then you could be eligible for a free repair.

Find out how to identify your Apple Watch model.

However, if you’re already affected and the update doesn’t fix it, then Apple suggests you place your watch on your charger and wait for at least 30 minutes. If it still won’t charge, then Apple recommends contacting Apple Support so that it can arrange a mail-in repair for you, absolutely free of charge. Do note however that Apple will still have to examine your watch to see if it’s eligible for the free repair.

