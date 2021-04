Metro by T-Mobile is offering an iPhone 11 64GB For just $399.99 when you switch in-store!



Product Details:

6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display3



Water and dust resistant (2 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68)1



Dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras; Night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps



12MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, 4K video, and Slo-Mo



Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay



A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine