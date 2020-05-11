|
Macy's has this Tzumi Ion UV Pro Phone Sanitizer & Wireless Charger for only $13.99 with free shipping on orders over $25.
Product Details:
- Dimensions: 2.2" X 5.9" X 9.9
- Laboratory proven to kill 99.9% of germs and harmful bacteria on your phone
- Wireless charging pad allows you to charge compatible devices such as phones and airpods with wireless charging capabilities.
- USB power allows you to use it from any USB power source.
- Fits smartphones up to 6.5 inches with thickness less than 20mm
- Disinfects other small objects such as MP3 players, Bluetooth-earphones, watches, toothbrushes, jewelry, keys etc.
- Aromatherapy diffuser leaves your phone and objects smelling great
- Received 4+ stars from over 175 reviews