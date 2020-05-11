Macy's has this Tzumi Ion UV Pro Phone Sanitizer & Wireless Charger for only $13.99 with free shipping on orders over $25.



Product Details:

Dimensions: 2.2" X 5.9" X 9.9



Laboratory proven to kill 99.9% of germs and harmful bacteria on your phone



Wireless charging pad allows you to charge compatible devices such as phones and airpods with wireless charging capabilities.



USB power allows you to use it from any USB power source.



Fits smartphones up to 6.5 inches with thickness less than 20mm



Disinfects other small objects such as MP3 players, Bluetooth-earphones, watches, toothbrushes, jewelry, keys etc.



Aromatherapy diffuser leaves your phone and objects smelling great



Received 4+ stars from over 175 reviews