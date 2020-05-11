Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Macy's

UV Pro Phone Sanitizer & Wireless Charger
$13.99 $34.99
15h ago
Expires : 11/09/20
10  Likes 1  Comments
5
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Macy's has this Tzumi Ion UV Pro Phone Sanitizer & Wireless Charger for only $13.99 with free shipping on orders over $25.

Product Details:
  • Dimensions: 2.2" X 5.9" X 9.9
  • Laboratory proven to kill 99.9% of germs and harmful bacteria on your phone
  • Wireless charging pad allows you to charge compatible devices such as phones and airpods with wireless charging capabilities.
  • USB power allows you to use it from any USB power source.
  • Fits smartphones up to 6.5 inches with thickness less than 20mm
  • Disinfects other small objects such as MP3 players, Bluetooth-earphones, watches, toothbrushes, jewelry, keys etc.
  • Aromatherapy diffuser leaves your phone and objects smelling great
  • Received 4+ stars from over 175 reviews

🏷 Deal Tags

electronics macy's home health Cell Phone sanitizer Phone Accessoires Tech Accessories
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
BurnsE
BurnsE (L3)
12m ago
🔥 🔥 🔥
Likes Reply
Macy's See All arrow
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 80% Off Black Friday Early Access
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Macy's
Macy's
Black Friday Sneak Peek Event
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Macy's
Macy's
Ladlow 90-Inch Fabric Sofa (2 Colors)
$389.00 $899.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
3-Pc Essential Sugar, Coffee and Tea Canister Set
$14.69 $30.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
3-Piece Comforter Sets (5 Options)
$20.99 $80.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 80% Off Dress Sale + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Alfani Print A-Line Skirt
$12.96 $74.50
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
4-Count Luminarc Rumba 16-Oz Cooler Set
$3.99 $25.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 60% Off Black Friday Toy Specials
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Tools of the Trade Chicken Roaster
$10.49 $29.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Apple
Apple
Sound Issues with AirPods Pro? Replace for Free!
NEWS
Target
Target
Black Friday 2020 Sale Announced
NEWS
HOT
Costco
Costco
Now Live! Holiday Savings Event
SALE
HOT
Costco
Costco
Costco Black Friday 2020 Ad Released!
BF Ad
HOT
ROUND UP
Roundup
Election Day Sales 2020
ROUNDUP
Best Buy
Best Buy
'The Wish List' Sale
SALE
Cashback Available
HOT
Target
Target
Early Black Friday TV Deals
SALE
HOT
Sams Club
Sams Club
Black Friday 2020 Ad Just Released!
BF Ad
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
Costco
Costco
Samsung Holiday Savings Starts Now
SALE
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Up to 85% Off Holiday Electronics Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Sams Club
Sams Club
Ultra Defense and Sani Smart Hand Sanitizer (4 Pk., 8 Oz.)
$6.48 $8.48
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Boscovs
Boscovs
25pk Sanitizer Tech Wipes
$1.99 $3.99
Cashback Up to 5.5% 💎
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
Cleanitize Cleaning And Disinfecting Wipes, Pack Of 72
$3.99 $4.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Tzumi ION UV Sanitizer Wand & Reviews - Home
$5.99 $14.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Daily Steals
Daily Steals
Automatic Alcohol Spray Sanitizer
$19.99 $59.99
Cashback Available
Macy's
Macy's
UV Pro Phone Sanitizer & Wireless Charger
$13.99 $34.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow