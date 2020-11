AT&T is offering an iPhone 11 64GB for only $10/month when you purchase a qualifying installment agreement and trade-in an eligible device.



Offer Details:

Purchase an iPhone 11 on a qualifying installment agreement, including taxes on full retail price (up front) and $30 activation/upgrade fee



Activate or maintain postpaid unlimited wireless service



Trade-in an eligible smartphone in good working condition with a minimum trade-in value of $35 within 30 days of activation



Up to $300 in bill credits on the iPhone 11 64GB, up to $200 in bill credits on the iPhone 11 128GB, or up to $150 in bill credits on iPhone 11 256GB, applied in equal amounts over 30 monthly installments—sweet!



Extra $150 in bill credits with trade-in applied in equal amounts over 30 monthly installments