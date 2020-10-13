Earlier today, Apple held a special online event where they announce the new lineup of iPhones! Meet the all new iPhone 12 below.



The iPhone 12 will be available for pre-order starting on October 16 and will start from $699 before trade-in. In addition, Apple unveiled what they've dubbed the iPhone 12 mini, which will be available for pre-order starting on November 6.



Looking for a more hefty phone? Apple also announced the new iPhone 12 Pro, pre-order available on October 16, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, pre-order available November 6, starting from $999 before trade-in.



Missed the Apple Event? Watch a recap here.



iPhone 12 Details:

5G speed



A14 Bionic Chip



Edge-to-edge OLED display



Night mode on every camera

Are you excited for Apple's new lineup of iPhones? Let us know below.