Apple

New iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Mini
FREE SHIPPING
News
3h ago
Earlier today, Apple held a special online event where they announce the new lineup of iPhones! Meet the all new iPhone 12 below.

The iPhone 12 will be available for pre-order starting on October 16 and will start from $699 before trade-in. In addition, Apple unveiled what they've dubbed the iPhone 12 mini, which will be available for pre-order starting on November 6.

Looking for a more hefty phone? Apple also announced the new iPhone 12 Pro, pre-order available on October 16, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, pre-order available November 6, starting from $999 before trade-in.

Missed the Apple Event? Watch a recap here.

iPhone 12 Details:
  • 5G speed
  • A14 Bionic Chip
  • Edge-to-edge OLED display
  • Night mode on every camera

Are you excited for Apple's new lineup of iPhones? Let us know below.

