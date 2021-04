Total Wireless is offering this Refurb Apple iPhone XR 64GB for only $212.50 when you do the following steps!



How to Get this Deal:

Add this Refurb Apple iPhone XR 64GB to your cart

Select any prepaid airtime card from $25

Click the 'Join Now' button here to receive a unique 25% off coupon

Apply the 25% off coupon to your purchase

Total will be $212.49 with free shipping!

Compare to $419.00 at Apple and $349.86 at Walmart.