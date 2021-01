Woot has this iRobot Root Rt0 Coding Robot w/ Brick Top Bundle for just $89.99! Shipping is free for Prime members.



Product Details:

Combines family friendly fun and hours of coding activities



3 learning Levels the Root rt0 is easy for beginners



Innovative technology allows you to customize and control your Root rt0 to drive, draw, react to touch, play music, and more



Includes:

1x Root rt0 Coding Robot

1x Root Brick Top accessory

1x charging cable

1x set of vinyl cling sheets

1x foldout whiteboard

1x dry-erase cloth

1x dry erase marker

Compare to $129.99 on Amazon.

Compare to $129.99 on Amazon.