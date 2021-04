JBL has theirFree X Bluetooth True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for just $49.95 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Deliver JBL Signature Sound in an intuitive, yet intelligent package.



Completely free from wires and easy to use



Get up to 24 hours of combined playback



Comfort Stay Secure Fit ergonomics with 3 ear-tip and 2 gel sleeve sizes



Splashproof worry free IPX5 certified design



Use one earbud for calls, (2) use two earbuds for immersive music and (3) add the gel sleeves for secure fit during workouts

Compare to $149.99 at Best Buy.