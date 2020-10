Walmart has this 2-Pack Jetstream Smart Plugs for only $10.00 with free shipping on orders over $35.



Product Details:

Includes 2 smart plugs



120 AC, 60Hz electrical rating



15A load, 1800W general use



-4 to 122 F working temperature



2.4 GHz Wi-Fi frequency only



Works will all major voice assistants, including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant



Share access with multiple users to control lights



No hub required; works right out of the box with Wi-Fi



Suitable for indoor use



Received 4+ stars out of 55+ reviews