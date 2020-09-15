Today at 10am PDT, Apple is hosting a new Apple Event live, which you can watch here!



What Will Be Announced?

While nothing is for sure, we don't expect the company to announce their new iPhone 12, however we do expect them to unveil the new Apple Watch Series 6 and new line of iPad tablets.



After the event is over, we will recap everything announced in a blog article, so stay tuned for that.



Are you excited for Apple's new event? Let us know below!