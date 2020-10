Target is offering this Lasko XtraAir 48" Tower Fan Air Ionizer for only $79.99 with free shipping!



Also available for the same price at Walmart!



Details:

48" tower fan offers everything you need to stay cool inside



Sleek and slim design saves space



4 different, quiet fan speed options for optimal comfort



Widespread oscillation feature cools rooms quickly



Dimensions: 13" (L), 47.5" (H) x 13" (W) x 13" (D)

Compare to $96.99 at Home Depot.